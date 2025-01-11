Union Bank of India LBO Result 2024: Where and how to check results when out

Union Bank of India is expected to release the results of the written test for the recruitment of Local Bank Officer posts on the official website. The written examination comprised 155 questions, and the maximum mark is 200. (HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of Union Bank of India at unionbankofindia.co.in to check the results when it is declared. As per the official website, the online written examination was held between 04.12.2024 to 08.12.2024.

About the exam:

The written examination comprised 155 questions, and the maximum mark is 200. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score.

Vacancy Details:

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 1500 posts in the organisation. Here's more information about the vacancy breakup.

Andhra Pradesh: 200 posts

Assam: 50 posts

Gujarat: 200 posts

Karnataka: 300 posts

Kerala: 100 posts

Maharashtra: 50 posts

Odisha: 100 posts

Tamil Nadu: 200 posts

Telangana: 200 posts

West Bengal: 100 posts

Steps to check Union Bank of India LBO Result 2024:

Visit the official website of Union Bank of India at unionbankofindia.co.in

Look out for the link to check the result of Union Bank of India LBO 2024 in the careers section and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to submit their login credentials to view the result

Verify the details and save the page

Take a printout of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

