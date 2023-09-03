News / Education / Competitive Exams / UP NEET PG 2023: Round 2 schedule revised, fill choices from tomorrow

UP NEET PG 2023: Round 2 schedule revised, fill choices from tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 03, 2023 01:00 PM IST

UP NEET PG counselling 2023 schedule revised, choice-filling starts tomorrow, seat allotment is on Sept 8 or 9, and the session begins Sept 5.

The schedule for the second round of UP NEET PG counselling 2023 has been revised by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training. The choice-filling for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 will start tomorrow, September 4.

Previously, the choice-filling process was scheduled to start on September 1 and end on September 4. The seat allotment result for round 2 will be declared on September 8 or 9.

The seat allotment letter will be available for download on September 10 and the allocated applicants must report to the designated institutes between September 11 and September 14. The new academic session will begin on September 5.

UP NEET PG revised schedule

Online choice fillingSeptember 4 to September 7
Declaration of seat allotment resultSeptember 8 or September 9
Downloading seat allotment orderSeptember 10 to September 14
Reporting at the allotted collegesSeptember 11 to September 14
Commencement of classSeptember 5
