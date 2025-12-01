Edit Profile
    UP PCS Prelims 2025 results declared, 11,727 candidates selected for mains

    UP PCS Prelims 2025 results: The UPPSC released results for PCS and ACF/RFO Prelims 2025, qualifying 11,727 candidates for the next stage. 

    Updated on: Dec 01, 2025 9:59 PM IST
    By K. Sandeep Kumar
    The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Monday announced the results of the PCS Prelims 2025 and the ACF/RFO Prelims 2025, paving the way for over eleven thousand candidates to move to the next stage of the state civil services recruitment process.

    UP PCS Prelims 2025 results: UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar said that 11,727 candidates have been provisionally declared qualified to appear for the UPPSC PCS Mains 2025. (Santosh Kumar/File )
    UP PCS Prelims 2025 results: UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar said that 11,727 candidates have been provisionally declared qualified to appear for the UPPSC PCS Mains 2025. (Santosh Kumar/File )

    According to the Commission, a total of 6,26,387 candidates had applied online for the advertisement issued on February 20. Out of these, 2,65,270 candidates appeared for the preliminary examination held on October 12.

    Direct link to check UP PCS Prelims 2025 results

    This year, the number of vacancies has seen a major increase—from 200 posts earlier to 920 posts now. The revised breakup includes 814 PCS posts and 106 posts for Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) and Regional Forest Officer (RFO).

    UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar said that 11,727 candidates have been provisionally declared qualified to appear for the UPPSC PCS Mains 2025. The Commission will release separate instructions regarding the mains exam schedule and the online application process for successful candidates.

    Details such as individual marks, cut-off scores and other related information will be published on the Commission’s website after the final results are declared.

    Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPPSC website for updates on the mains examination and further stages of the selection process.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes