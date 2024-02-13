UP Police constable admit card released at uppbpb.gov.in, direct link here
UP Police Recruitment Board releases admit cards for Constable exam. The admit card download link is given below.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) released the admit cards for the recruitment examination of Constables on February 13. Candidates appearing for the Constable examination on February 17 and 18 can download the admit card from the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.
UP Police constable admit card link
The exam will be held in two shifts, from 10 to 12 pm and 3 to 5 pm. The UP Police will fill 60244 constable positions through the recruitment exam.
The city's information slip was already made available by UPPRPB on February 10.
UPPRPB UP Police admit card 2024: Know how to download
To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website of the board at uppbpb.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the notice tab
Next, click on the admit card download link for the posts of Reserve Civil Police in the Uttar Pradesh Police.
Key in your login credentials
Submit it and download the admit card.
Take a printout for future reference.