UP Police constable admit card released at uppbpb.gov.in, direct link here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) released the admit cards for the recruitment examination of Constables on February 13. Candidates appearing for the Constable examination on February 17 and 18 can download the admit card from the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. Steps to download UP Police Constable admit card for recruitment exam

The exam will be held in two shifts, from 10 to 12 pm and 3 to 5 pm. The UP Police will fill 60244 constable positions through the recruitment exam.

The city's information slip was already made available by UPPRPB on February 10.

UPPRPB UP Police admit card 2024: Know how to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of the board at uppbpb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the notice tab

Next, click on the admit card download link for the posts of Reserve Civil Police in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Key in your login credentials

Submit it and download the admit card.

Take a printout for future reference.