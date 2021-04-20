IND USA
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can visit the official website of UPMRC to check the answer key and raise objections.(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT File)
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can visit the official website of UPMRC to check the answer key and raise objections.
competitive exams

UPMRC answer key 2021: Link to raise objections for April 17 exam displayed

  Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited (UPMRC) has displayed the link to check answer key and raise objection/s for the written exam held on April 17 for various posts.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 09:18 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited (UPMRC) has displayed the link to check answer key and raise objection/s for the written exam held on April 17 for various posts.

The written exam was held to fill up 6 posts of Assistant Manager/Operations, 186 posts of Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO), 52 posts of Maintainer (Electrical), 24 posts of Maintainer (Civil), and 24 posts of Maintainer (S&T).

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can visit the official website of UPMRC to check the answer key and raise objections.

UPMRC Recruitment 2021: Link to raise objections displayed. (imrcl.com)
UPMRC Recruitment 2021: Here is the direct link to check answer key and raise objections

How to check answer key and raise objections

1) Visit the official website of UMPRC at lmrcl.com

2) Scroll on the link for Careers in the top Nav bar and click on Recruitment

3) Now click on the link for 'Click here to raise objection' on the new page that opens

4) Login with your user id and date of birth

Note: According to UPMRC online objections start on April 21.

