UPSC CDS I Exam 2026 schedule released at upsc.gov.in, check exam timings here

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CDS I Exam 2026 schedule. Candidates who will appear for the Combined Defence Services Exam I 2026 can check the schedule on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The Combined Defence Service exam will be held on April 12, 2026 in three shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11 am, second shift from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and third shift from 4 pm to 6 pm. English will be held in the first shift, General Knowledge in the second shift and Elementary Mathematics in the third shift.

Direct link to check UPSC CDS I Exam 2026 schedule UPSC CDS I Exam 2026: How to check schedule To download the exam schedule candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC CDS I Exam 2026 schedule available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will be able to check the dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This examination drive will fill up 451 vacancies in the organisation. The registration process commenced on December 11 and concluded on December 30, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.