UPSC Civil Services 2025 interview schedule out at upsc.gov.in, check personality test dates here
UPSC Civil Services 2025 interview schedule has been released. The personality test dates can be checked here.
Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services 2025 interview schedule. The Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination dates can be checked on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The interview will begin on December 8, 2025 onwards and conclude on December 19, 2025. A total of 649 candidates will appear for the personality test. The reporting time for forenoon session if 9 am and for afternoon session is 1 pm.
The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 649 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission's Website. o request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.
As per the official notice, candidates appearing for Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express).
UPSC Civil Services 2025 interview schedule: How to download
To download the interview schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
2. Click on UPSC Civil Services 2025 interview schedule link available on the home page.
3. A new PDF file will open.
4. Check the personality test schedule and download it.
5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.
