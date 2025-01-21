UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025 notification releasing tomorrow at upsc.gov.in, check exam dates here

Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025 notification on January 22, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 can find the direct link and official notification on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in tomorrow. UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025 notification releasing tomorrow

Along with the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 notification, the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 through CS(P) Examination 2025 notification will also be released tomorrow, January 22, 2025.

As per the UPSC annual calendar 2025, the last date to apply for UPSC CSE Prelims examination is February 11, 2025.

The UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination will be held on May 25, 2025. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects.

This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the examination through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per 2024 CSE notification, candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash or by using Net Banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay/ Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment.