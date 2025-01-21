Menu Explore
BITSAT 2025 registration begins at bitsadmission.com, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 21, 2025 04:29 PM IST

BITSAT 2025 registration begins. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Birla Institute of Technology & Science, BITS has started the BITSAT 2025 registration process on January 21, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test can apply online through the official website of BITS at bitsadmission.com.

BITSAT 2025 registration begins at bitsadmission.com, direct link to apply here

As per the official website, the last date to apply for Session 1 or both the sessions is April 18, 2025. The correction window will open on April 29 and close on May 1, 2025.

The test city allotment will be done on May 13, 2025 and the admit card for Session 1 will be available for download from May 23 till the exam date.

BITSAT is conducted twice every year. The examination will be organized in two sets of dates, BITSAT Session-1 and BITSAT Session-2, separated by a gap of a few weeks. The candidate can choose the Center, the Day, and slot of his/her convenience to take the test, as described later in this document. The exam duration is for 3 hours for each session.

BITSAT 2025 online test Session 1 will be held from May 26 to May 30, 2025. BITSAT is conducted twice every year. The exam duration is for 3 hours for each session. BITSAT session 2 will be held from June 22 to June 26, 2025.

Direct link to apply for BITSAT 2025 

BITSAT 2025 registration: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of BITS at bitsadmission.com.

2. Click on BITSAT 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and register.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Male candidates of India and Nepal who want to apply for Session 1 will have to pay 3500/- and for both sessions 5500/-. Female and Transgender candidates of India and Nepal will have to pay 3000/- for Session 1 and 4500/- for both Session 1 and Session 2.

Candidates from Dubai will have to pay 7150/- for only session 1 and rs 9150/- for both Session 1 and 2. Fees can be paid online through PayU Money, PayTM, ICICI, or Razorpay Payment Gateway. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BITSAT.

