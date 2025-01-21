Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released UCEED, CEED 2025 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for UCEED and CEED examination can download the draft answer key through the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in. UCEED, CEED 2025 answer key released, raise objections till January 23

Along with the draft answer key, the question papers for UCEED and CEED have also been released.

The answer key objection window opened on the website on January 21. Candidates who want to raise objections to the answer key can do so until January 23, 2025.

UCEED, CEED 2025 answer key: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the answer key.

1. Visit the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in.

2. Click on UCEED, CEED Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the answers.

4. Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The question papers can also be downloaded from the website, similarly to how the answer key is downloaded.

The order in which a question appears may differ for each candidate. Hence, the candidates are advised to use the Master Question Paper uploaded on the official UCEED website as a reference to upload their comments/queries. This would help the committee to map the candidates’ comments/queries to the right question.

TS TET exam 2024 concludes, answer key next; results on February 5 at tgtet2024.aptonline.in

The UCEED result will be announced on March 7, and the CEED result will be announced on March 5, 2025. There is no provision for re-evaluation or re-totalling in UCEED 2025. Request for re-evaluation/re-totalling will NOT be entertained under any circumstances. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

The CEED, UCEED 2025 examination was held on January 19, 2025 in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. For more related details candidates can check the UCEED and CEED official websites.