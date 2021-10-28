UPSC CMS admit card 2021 released at upsc.gov.in, Know how to download

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on October 28 released the admit card for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021. Candidates who applied for UPSC CMS Recruitment 2021 exam can download their call letters through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The link to download the admit card will be activated till November 21, 2021. Candidates can download their admit card through Registration Id and Roll Number.

Here is the direct link to download the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021admit card

How to Download UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads ‘UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021’

It will redirect you to the new window.

Key in your credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021 and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Note: In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, may please be informed in detail on email: - web-upsc@nic.in (For Technical Problem), uscms-upsc [at]nic[dot] in (For Applicant Data Problem)