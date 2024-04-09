UPSC CSE 2024 Handbook: Check previous year questions on Polity

UPSC CSE Preliminary Exam 2024 is just round the corner and there is not much time to waste. This is the time that candidates should utilise by attempting prelims test series, mock tests and going through the syllabus to revise what they have learned. This is the time that candidates should utilise by attempting prelims test series, mock tests and going through the syllabus to revise what they have learned. (Hindustan Times)

Check out the following previous year's questions on Polity to test your knowledge.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

I. Consider the following statements

1) Pursuant to the report of H.N. Sanyal Committee, the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 was passed.

2) The Constitution of India empowers the Supreme Court and High Court to punish for contempt of themselves.

3) The Constitution of India defines Civil Contempt and Criminal Contempt

4) In India, the Parliament is vested with the powers to make laws on Contempt of Court

Which of the following statements are true?

Solution: The statements 1, 2 & 4 are correct

II. With reference to India, consider the following statements:

1) Government law officers and legal firms are recognized as advocates, but corporate lawyers and patent attorneys are excluded from recognition as advocates

2) Bar Councils have the power to lay down the rules relating to legal education and recognition of law colleges

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

Solution: Bar Councils have the power to lay down the rules relating to legal education and recognition of law colleges.

III. Consider the following statements:

1) A bill amending the Constitution requires a prior recommendation of the President of India

2) When a Constitution Amendment Bill is presented to the President of India, it is obligatory for the President of India to give his/her assent

3) A Constitution Amendment Bill must be passed by a special majority and there is no provision for Joint Sitting

Which of the statements given above are correct?

Solution: Statements 2 and 3 are correct

IV. Consider the following statements:

1) The Constitution of India classifies the ministers into four ranks viz. Cabinet Minister, Minister of State with Independent Charge, Minister of State and Deputy Minister

2) The total number of ministers in the Union Government, including the Prime Minister, shall not exceed 15 percent of the total number of members in the Lok Sabha

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

Solution: The total number of ministers in the Union Government, including the Prime Minister, shall not exceed 15 percent of the total number of members in the Lok Sabha

Also Read: UPSC CSE 2024 handbook: Check previous year questions on Economics Part II

(Questions and solutions taken from UPSC CSE 2022 Preliminary question paper and key issued by UPSC)