 UPSC CSE 2024 handbook: Check previous year questions on Economics Part II | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

UPSC CSE 2024 handbook: Check previous year questions on Economics Part II

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 04, 2024 06:45 PM IST

Students who wish to attempt the UPSC Civil Service Exam 2024 must be in their last lap of revision before they face the exams on June 16, 2024.

Students who wish to attempt the UPSC Civil Service Exam 2024 must be in their last lap of revision before they face the exams on June 16, 2024. Attempting test series, mock tests and reviewing what you have prepared over these months can help you crack the exam.

Attempting test series, mock tests and reviewing what you have prepared over these months can help you crack the exam.(Hindustan Times)
Attempting test series, mock tests and reviewing what you have prepared over these months can help you crack the exam.(Hindustan Times)

Check out the following previous year's questions on Economics to test your knowledge.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

I. ‘’Rapid Financing Instrument’’ and ‘’Rapid Credit Facility’’ are related to the provisions of lending by which one of the following?

1) Asian Development Bank

2) International Monetary Fund

3) United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative

4) World Bank

Solution: ‘’Rapid Financing Instrument’’ and ‘’Rapid Credit Facility’’ are related to the provisions of lending of the International Monetary Fund.

II. With reference to the Indian economy, consider the following statements:

1) An increase in Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (NEER) indicates the appreciation of rupee

2) An increase in the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) indicates an improvement in trade competitiveness

3) An increasing trend in domestic inflation relative to inflation in other countries is likely to cause an increasing divergence between NEER and REER

Which of the above statements are correct?

Solution: An increase in Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (NEER) indicates the appreciation of rupee and an increasing trend in domestic inflation relative to inflation in other countries is likely to cause an increasing divergence between NEER and REER are the right options.

III. With reference to the Indian economy, what are the advantages of “Inflation-Indexed Bonds (IIBs)”?

1) Government can reduce the coupon rates on its borrowing by way of IIBs

2) IIBs provide protection to the investors from uncertainty regarding inflation

3) The interest received as well as capital gains on IIBs are not taxable

Which of the statements given above are correct?

Solution: Government can reduce the coupon rates on its borrowing by way of IIBs and IIBs provide protection to the investors from uncertainty regarding inflation are the right options.

IV. Which of the following activities constitute a real sector in the economy?

1) Farmers harvesting their crops

2) Textile mills converting raw cotton into fabrics

3) A commercial bank lending money to a trading company

4) A corporate body issuing Rupee Denominated Bonds overseas

Solution: Farmers harvesting their crops and Textile mills converting raw cotton into fabrics are the right options.

Also Read: UPSC CSE 2024 handbook: Check previous year questions on Economics Part I

(Questions and solutions taken from UPSC CSE 2022 Preliminary question paper and key issued by UPSC)

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CSE 2024 handbook: Check previous year questions on Economics Part II
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On