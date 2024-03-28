 UPSC CSE 2024 handbook: Check previous year questions on Economics Part I | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
UPSC CSE 2024 handbook: Check previous year questions on Economics Part I

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 28, 2024 02:44 PM IST

Check out the following previous year's questions on Economics and solutions along with it, to test your knowledge.

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2024 is fast approaching and candidates who wish to clear the exam must go through their last lap of revision and attempt the prelims test series to be confident in facing the exam.

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2024 is fast approaching and candidates who wish to clear the exam must go through their last lap of revision and attempt the prelims test series to be confident in facing the exam.(Getty Images)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

I. Consider the following statements :

Statement 1:

Interest income from the deposits in Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InviTs) distributed to their investors is exempted from tax, but the dividend is taxable.

Statement 2:

InviTs are recognized as borrowers under the 'Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and· Enforcement of the Security Interest Act, 2002.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

Solution: It is correct that InviTs are recognized as borrowers under the 'Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and· Enforcement of the Security Interest Act, 2002. However, it is incorrect that the interest income from the deposits in Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InviTs) distributed to their investors is exempted from tax, but the dividend is taxable.

II. Consider the following statements :

Statement 1.

In the post-pandemic recent past, many Central Banks worldwide had carried out interest rate hikes.

Statement 2:

Central Banks generally assume that they have the ability to counteract the rising consumer prices via monetary policy means.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

Solution: From the given statements, we can find that both statements are true and the second statement is an explanation for the first statement.

III. Consider the following statements about G-20:

1. The G-20 group was originally established as a platform for the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss the international economic and financial issues.

2. Digital public infrastructure is one· of India's G-20 priorities.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

Solution: Both the statements about G-20 are correct.

Also Read: UPSC CSE 2024 handbook: Check Previous Year Questions on Ancient Indian History Part II

(Questions taken from UPSC CSE 2023 Preliminary question paper)

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CSE 2024 handbook: Check previous year questions on Economics Part I
© 2024 HindustanTimes
