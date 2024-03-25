 UPSC CSE 2024 handbook: Check Previous Year Questions on Ancient Indian History Part II | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
UPSC CSE 2024 handbook: Check Previous Year Questions on Ancient Indian History Part II

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 25, 2024 02:38 PM IST

One of the helpful strategies in preparing for such competitive exams is by solving the previous year's questions and practising mock tests.

UPSC Civil Services Examination(CSE) 2024 is one of the most challenging exams in the country. The number of candidates attempting the exam in the hope of clearing it is increasing every year.

Check out the following previous year's questions on Ancient Indian History and solutions along with it, to test your knowledge.

I. Which one of the following statements about Sangam literature in ancient South India is correct?

a) Sangam poems are devoid of any reference to material culture

b) The social classification of Varna was known to Sangam poets

c) Sangam poems have no reference to warrior ethic

d) Sangam literature refers to magical forces as irrational

Solution: Yes, in ancient South India the social classification of Varna was known to Sangam poets.

II. The Prime Minister recently inaugurated the new Circuit House near Somnath Temple at Veraval. Which of the following statements are correct regarding Somnath Temple?

a) Somnath Temple is one of the Jyotirlinga shrines

b) A description of Somnath Temple was given by Al-Biruni

c) Pran Pratishtha of Somnath Temple (installation of the present-day temple) was done by President S. Radhakrishnan

Solution: Somnath Temple is one of the Jyotirlinga shrines and a description of the temple was given by the Arab traveller Al-Biruni.

III. With reference to Indian history, who of the following were known as "Kulah-Daran"?

a) Arab merchants

b) Qalandars

c) Persian calligraphists

d) Sayyids

Solution: With reference to Indian history, Sayyids were known as ‘Kulah-Daran’

IV. With reference to Indian history, consider the following statements:

a) The first Mongol Invasion of India happened during the reign of Jalal-ud-din Khalji

b) During the reign of Ala-ud-din Khalji, one Mongol assault marched up to Delhi and besieged the city

c) Muhammad-bin-Tughlaq temporarily lost portions of north-west of his kingdom to Mongols

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

Solution: During the reign of Ala-ud-din Khalji, one Mongol assault marched up to Delhi and besieged the city.

(Questions taken from UPSC CSE 2022 Preliminary question paper)

