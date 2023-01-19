UPSC MO Ayurveda/Unani exam 2021 final answer keys out at uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Medical Officer, Community Health Ayurveda/ Unani ( Screening) Exam 2021 final answer key released. Candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The answer key will be available on the official website till January 28, 2023.

The examination was conducted by the commission on July 31, 2022.

Here's the direct link to download the UPSC MO Ayurveda/Unani exam 2021 final answer key

UPSC MO Ayurveda/Unani exam 2021 final answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the answer key

Check and take the printout for future reference.