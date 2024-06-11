UPSC NDA & NA II correction window ends today, here's the direct link to make changes

The Union Public Service Commission will close the correction window for candidates to make changes in their application form on June 11, 2024. Candidates who have registered and submitted their application form, but want to make corrections in it can visit the official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates should note that there will be negative marks for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers(Screengrab)

According to the official notification, during the correction window period, candidates can make changes in the application form and the recruitment drive aims to fill 404 posts in the organisation.

National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination II 2024 has 370 posts available in National Defence Academy and 34 posts available in the Naval Academy which will be filled through the recruitment drive.

Negative marking for wrong answers:

Candidates should note that there will be negative marks for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers, mentioned the official notification.

Educational Qualifications:

(i) For Army Wing of National Defence Academy:—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

(ii) For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy:—12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

