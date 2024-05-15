UPSC NDA & NA II notification 2024 released, registration begins for 404 posts, get direct link to apply

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from interested candidates for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination II 2024 on May 15, 2024. Interested candidates who wish to apply for NDA & NA II can apply through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination II 2024 has 370 posts available in National Defence Academy and 34 posts available in the Naval Academy which will be filled through the recruitment drive.(Screengrab)

According to the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill 404 posts and the last date to apply is June 4, 2024.

Important Dates:

Opening date of application: May 15, 2024

Closing date of application: June 4, 2024

Correction Window: June 5 to June 11, 2024

Application Fees:

Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/female candidates / Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified in Note 2 below who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash, or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any Bank.

Negative marking for wrong answers:

Candidates should note that there will be negative marks for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers, mentioned the official notification.

Educational Qualifications:

(i) For Army Wing of National Defence Academy:—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

(ii) For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy:—12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Check the detailed education qualification and eligibility criteria conditions in the official notification below.