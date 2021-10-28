UPSESSB TGT Result 2021: College choice filling begins on upsessb.pariksha.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Board has started the college choice filling registration process for TGT posts. The link to fill college choice and preference is available to all the qualified candidates on the official site of UPSESSB on upsessb.pariksha.nic.in. The UPSESSB TGT Result 2021 was declared on October 26, 2021.

Candidates who want to fill in the college details and preference can follow these simple steps to do it.

UPSESSB TGT Result 2021: How to fill college choice

Visit the official site of UPSESSB on upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

Click on UPSESSB TGT college choice link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on proceed.

Fill in the details and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted on August 7 and 8, 2021. A total of 12,610 posts of TGT will be filled through this recruitment drive. Around 7.10 lakh candidates have applied for the job position.

The UPSESSB completed the entire recruitment process in less than a year by declaring the results of all 16 subjects, including Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Home Science, Social Science, Mathematics, Art, English, Agriculture, Physical Education, Commerce, Sewing, Urdu, Music Instruments, Music Vocals and Biology.