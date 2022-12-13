UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022: Objection window activated till Dec 22 at upsssc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission had released UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 on October 20, 3033. Candidates who have appeared for Preliminary Eligibility Test can download raise objections against the answer key through the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, to submit objections, candidates will have to first login to the objection window by entering their registration number and roll number. Then after, candidates will have to select the question against which objection has to be raised and register objection.

Candidates will have to register his/her objection by selection the type of objection from the dropdown menu visible in front of the respective question in the objection window. The last date to raise objections is till December 22, 2022. Candidates can submit one or more than one objection and can view the objection summary through ‘view objection summary’ link. To raise objections, candidates will have to pay ₹100/- per objection.

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Click on assessment.cbtexams.in link available on the page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. As per reports, around 25 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination.

The results is expected to be announced soon after the objection window closes. Also, the final answer key will also release along with the result or prior to it. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPSSSC.

