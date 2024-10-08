UTET Admit Card 2024 released at ukutet.com, here's direct link to download

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the admit cards for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2024 on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download the admit cards can visit the official website at ukutet.com. Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2024 will be held in two sessions on October 24, 2024, as per the official website.(HT file)

Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2024 will be held in two sessions on October 24, 2024, as per the official website. The first session will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and the second session will be held from 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM.

Direct Link to download UTET 2024 Admit Card

Candidates who wish to download their admit cards will be asked to submit their login credentials. Login credentials like login or name and date of birth needs to be submitted to download the admit cards.

Also Read: SSC CGL Answer Key 2024: Tier I provisional key objection window closes today at ssc.gov.in, link here

Steps to download UTET 2024 admit cards:

Visit the official website at ukutet.com

Look out for the link to download the UTET 2024 Admit Card

Submit your login credentials to download the admit card

On submitting the login credentials, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: GATE 2025 registration window with late fee extended, apply at gate2025.iitr.ac.in