GATE 2025 registration window with late fee extended, apply at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 08, 2024 01:18 PM IST

GATE 2025 registration window with late fee has been extended. Check new date here.

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has extended the GATE 2025 registration window with late fee. Candidates who want to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2025 can find the direct link on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

According to the official website, the last date to apply with a late fee has been extended until October 11, 2024. The decision to extend the registration window was taken after the Institute received several requests from applicants.

GATE 2025: Did you know there is no age limit to appear in the exam, here are important FAQs candidates must know

The official website reads, “Due to several requests from applicants, closing date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process (With Late Fee) is further extended upto 11:59 PM, 11th October 2024 (Friday).”

The application fee plus the late fee to apply for GATE 2025 is 1400/- for Female/SC/ST/PwD category candidates and 2300/- for all other candidates including foreign nationals.

Direct link to apply for GATE 2025

GATE 2025 registration: How to apply

Eligible candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
  • Click on the GATE 2025 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
  • Click on submit and login to the account.
  • Now fill the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of the application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

GATE 2025: 6 key career options to avail after cracking IIT GATE exam

GATE 2025 will be held on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The examination will be held in two sessions- forenoon and afternoon on all exam dates. There will be 30 test papers, and the test papers will be in English and entirely of the objective type. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT GATE.

