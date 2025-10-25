Vellore Institute of Technology, VIT has started the registration process for VITEEE 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination can find the direct link through the official website of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in. VITEEE 2026 registration begins at viteee.vit.ac.in, check important dates here

The last date to apply is March 31, 2026. The VITEEE will be held from April 28 to May 3, 2026. The duration of the examination will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. All the questions will be Multiple Choice Questions, four marks for each correct answer, minus one mark for each wrong answer and zero mark for unanswered / marked for review. There will be a total of 125 questions divided into the section Mathematics/Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions), and English (5 questions). The question paper will be in English only.

Candidates whose date of birth falls on or after 1st July 2004 are eligible to apply for VITEEE-2026. The date of birth as recorded in the High School Certificate will be considered authentic.

Direct link to apply for VITEEE 2026 VITEEE 2026: How to register To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in.

2. Click on VITEEE 2026 registration link will be available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result will be announced in the second week of May 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of VITEEE.