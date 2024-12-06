Vellore Institute of Technology has released VITREE January Session 2025 Admit Card. Candidates who want to appear for Vellore Institute of Technology Research Entrance Examination can download the e-admit card through the official website of VIT at vit.ac.in. VITREE January Session 2025 Admit Card released at vit.ac.in, download link here

VITREE—The January 2025 session will be held on December 7, 2024, in 28 cities across India. The examination will last two hours, from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions, with one mark for right and a '0' mark for the wrong answer. The question paper for Ph.D. will have 100 MCQs (Technical—70 questions; English communication skills—15; statistics and probability—15 questions), and the question paper for Direct Ph.D. will have 100 MCQs (Technical—80 questions; English communication skills—20 questions). The question paper will be in English only.

VITREE January Session 2025 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of VIT at vit.ac.in.

Click on VITREE January Session 2025 Admit Card link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where the admit card download link will be available.

Click on that link and enter the login details.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will have to carry the hard copy of the e-admit card to the exam venue. Incase the e-admit card does not include your photo or signature, bring a government-issued ID (Aadhar, PAN Card, or Driving License) and a passport-size photograph to the exam venue.

The selection process includes VITREE – January 2025 score, PG degree marks, research proposal, and personal interview. For more related details candidates can check the official website of VIT.