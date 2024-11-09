Menu Explore
Vocabulary Made Easy series: Focus on your language skills to score well in exams

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 09, 2024 08:27 PM IST

To improve one's language skills is not a herculean task.

Students preparing for exams need to know that impressive language skills can lead to scoring well in the exams. To improve one's language skills is not a herculean task. With proper guidance and hard work, students can improve their vocabulary.

With proper guidance and hard work, students can improve their vocabulary. (Shutterstock)
With proper guidance and hard work, students can improve their vocabulary. (Shutterstock)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Disingenuous (Adjective)

Meaning: not candid or sincere, typically by pretending that one knows less about something than one really does

Example: This disingenuous fluff was calculated to excuse the intrusive nature of the exercise

Didactic (Adjective)

Meaning: intended to teach, particularly in having moral instruction as an ulterior motive

Example: His style was didactic, often patronising, and the jokes were thick-cut

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve your language skills without much hassle

Dither (Verb)

Meaning: be indecisive

Example: The easiest way to remove hot pixels is to dither the images

Discord (Noun)

Meaning: disagreement between people

Example: There was a note of discord when one person objected to paying

Equanimity (Noun)

Meaning: calmness and composure, especially in a difficult situation

Example: No one should ever contemplate the loss of life with equanimity

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. It is difficult to behave with ___________________ under such provocation. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Equanimity, Discord)
  2. Can you think of some antonyms for the word Dither?
  3. Can you think of some synonyms for the word Disingenuous?

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your skills to ace challenging exams

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

