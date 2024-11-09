Vocabulary Made Easy series: Focus on your language skills to score well in exams
To improve one's language skills is not a herculean task.
Students preparing for exams need to know that impressive language skills can lead to scoring well in the exams. To improve one's language skills is not a herculean task. With proper guidance and hard work, students can improve their vocabulary.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.
Disingenuous (Adjective)
Meaning: not candid or sincere, typically by pretending that one knows less about something than one really does
Example: This disingenuous fluff was calculated to excuse the intrusive nature of the exercise
Didactic (Adjective)
Meaning: intended to teach, particularly in having moral instruction as an ulterior motive
Example: His style was didactic, often patronising, and the jokes were thick-cut
Dither (Verb)
Meaning: be indecisive
Example: The easiest way to remove hot pixels is to dither the images
Discord (Noun)
Meaning: disagreement between people
Example: There was a note of discord when one person objected to paying
Equanimity (Noun)
Meaning: calmness and composure, especially in a difficult situation
Example: No one should ever contemplate the loss of life with equanimity
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- It is difficult to behave with ___________________ under such provocation. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Equanimity, Discord)
- Can you think of some antonyms for the word Dither?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word Disingenuous?
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)