WBJEE 2023 Result releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in, here’s how to check

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will release WBJEE 2023 Result on May 26, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2023 (WBJEE 2023) can check the results on the official site of WBJEE at wbjee.nic.in.

As per the official notice, rank cards will be available for download from 4 pm onwards. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

WBJEE 2023 Result: How to check

Visit the official site of WBJEE at wbjee.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2023 Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

WBJEE was conducted on April 30, 2023 for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal. The final answer key was released on May 25, 2023.

Candidates who have appeared in both Paper I and Paper II are eligible for both General Merit Rank as well as Pharmacy Merit Rank. Such candidates will be considered for admission in all courses.

