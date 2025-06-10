WBJEE Result 2025 News Live Updates: Steps to check West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam rank card when released

WBJEE Result 2025 News Live Updates: Check the steps to download the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam rank card when out. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

WBJEE Result 2025 News Live Updates: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, will release results of WBJEE 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2025 will be able to check their results on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE provisional answer key was released earlier and candidates could file objections by May 11, 2025. They needed to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged through net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI only.

The challenges will be reviewed by the board, following which a final decision will be taken.

Notably, the WBJEE result will be published as a Rank Card containing all relevant ranks, total scores, and component scores in Paper I (Mathematics) and Paper II (Physics & Chemistry).

The board will not publish a rank list to ensure confidentiality to each candidate.

WBJEE 2025 was conducted on April 27, 2025, in two shifts. Paper I (Mathematics) was held in the first shift from 11 am to 1 pm, and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) was conducted in the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

WBJEE 2025 Results: How to download

Candidates can check their scores by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download WBJEE Result/Rank Card 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check the WBJEE Result 2025 displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

