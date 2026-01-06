XAT Response Sheet 2026 released at xatonline.in, download link here

Xavier School of Management has released the XAT Response Sheet 2026 on January 6, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Xavier Aptitude Test can check the response sheet on the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

All those candidates who have appeared for the written test can download the response sheet from the official website by following the steps given below.

Direct link to download XAT Response Sheet 2026 XAT Response Sheet 2026: How to download 1. Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

2. Click on XAT Response Sheet 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the response sheet will be displayed.

5. Check the response sheet and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The XAT 2026 provisional answer key is awaited. When released candidates can download it from the official website. The objection window will also open along with the answer key. The objection window will remain opened for 2-3 days. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it by paying processing fee for each objection raised.

The school conducted the aptitude test on January 4, 2026 in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was held in computer based mode and questions were set in English. Each multiple- choice question (MCQ) featured five options, with one correct choice. The question paper comprised of a total of 95 questions and was divided into two time bound parts- Part 1 and 2.