e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

JNU protest: Consider our plight, says JNUSU in appeal to law makers

The JNUSU had planned to submit the memorandum to parliamentarians, after a march to Parliament starting from the JNU campus on Monday morning.

education Updated: Nov 19, 2019 09:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The students have demanded the Inter-Hall Administration (IHA) meeting be reconvened with JNUSU’s participation.
The students have demanded the Inter-Hall Administration (IHA) meeting be reconvened with JNUSU’s participation. (Mint file)
         

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Monday night shared a memorandum that it was supposed to submit to law makers in Parliament as an appeal from the varsity students.

“The students of JNU cannot survive with the present structure of fees that are sought to be pushed down their throat. We urge you to consider our plight and endorse our demands,” the JNUSU appealed in the memorandum.

The JNUSU had planned to submit the memorandum to parliamentarians, after a march to Parliament starting from the JNU campus on Monday morning. However the students were stopped midway by the Delhi Police, which, along with paramilitary forces, blocked their way.

In the memorandum, the students have demanded the Inter-Hall Administration (IHA) meeting be reconvened with JNUSU’s participation, a new hostel draft manual be prepared with consultation of students and for a roll back the entire fee hike.

“The reality of that rollback is that virtually no fee has come down. The monthly hostel and mess expenses of students are set to rise from Rs 2,700 per month on an average to Rs 5,500 a month,” the JNUSU contended in their memorandum.

“For the BPL students, the rise is from Rs 2,700 to somewhere around Rs 4,100. The definition of the BPL with an annual income of Rs 27,000 means that they absolutely cannot afford the fee hike,” it added.

The JNUSU also targeted the varsity’s administration for not conducting a proper dialogue with the students on the fee hike issue.

“The most shameful part of this whole episode is that the university administration is not coming to the table or dialogue with protesting students despite repeated calls and even the intervention of the Delhi Police to mediate,” it alleged.

tags
top news
In its latest salvo, Shiv Sena reminds BJP of ‘Hindutva’
In its latest salvo, Shiv Sena reminds BJP of ‘Hindutva’
Delhi’s dirty air carries intangible costs for a slowing economy
Delhi’s dirty air carries intangible costs for a slowing economy
Key bills on surrogacy, abortion, assisted reproduction this winter session
Key bills on surrogacy, abortion, assisted reproduction this winter session
Indian charged with sexual abuse while working as US military contractor
Indian charged with sexual abuse while working as US military contractor
India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection
India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection
Nusrat Jahan’s health condition improves, released from hospital
Nusrat Jahan’s health condition improves, released from hospital
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das files nomination from Jamshedpur East
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das files nomination from Jamshedpur East
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News