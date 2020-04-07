e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Coronavirus: Jammu students up to class 9 and 11 to be promoted without exams

Coronavirus: Jammu students up to class 9 and 11 to be promoted without exams

The annual examinations of students in Jammu region got postponed during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Class 11 students in Kashmir region, who had private exams of a few subjects left, will also be promoted directly.

education Updated: Apr 07, 2020 16:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jammu
(HT File)
         

All students up to Class 9 and those studying in Class 11 in the Board of School Education (BOSE) schools in Jammu region will be promoted to the next class without any examination, the Union Territory administration said on Tuesday.

The annual examinations of students in Jammu region got postponed during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Class 11 students in Kashmir region, who had private exams of a few subjects left, will also be promoted directly.

In Kashmir valley, the new academic session starts shortly after annual examination in November-December.

“All students studying in classes 1 to 9 of all schools of Jammu division affiliated to JKBOSE, recognised by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, be promoted to the next class/grade for the academic session 2020-21 as a one-time exemption,” Deputy Secretary, School Education department, Sachin Jamwal, said.

He said the director, Department of School Education, Jammu, would monitor and finalise this process of promotion as per the approved norms.              

“The promotion of students in both the divisions shall be subject to the condition that, if for any reason and at any stage in future, it is found that the candidate was not eligible for appearing in Higher Secondary Part-I (11th) but has been declared fit for promotion by the school, JKBOSE reserves the right to cancel his/her promotion without any prior notice,” it said.

Jamwal said the decision was taken by the competent authority keeping in view the “prevailing extraordinary circumstances” due to the spread of COVID 19.

top news
In PM Modi’s hydroxychloroquine export order, a Covid-19 message to the world
In PM Modi’s hydroxychloroquine export order, a Covid-19 message to the world
Covid-19: Centre may extend lockdown after Apr 14 as states, experts make request
Covid-19: Centre may extend lockdown after Apr 14 as states, experts make request
In 5-point letter, Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi to go into austerity mode
In 5-point letter, Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi to go into austerity mode
‘Horrific’, says activist as hundreds of lockdown-hit animals die in Pakistan
‘Horrific’, says activist as hundreds of lockdown-hit animals die in Pakistan
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
The Fisker Ocean electric concept SUV could be the off-roader for the future
The Fisker Ocean electric concept SUV could be the off-roader for the future
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News