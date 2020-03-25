e-paper
Coronavirus: Kendriya Vidyalayas will promote all students of classes 1 to 8

“The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has decided that students of classes 1 to 8, whether appeared in session ending examination 2019-20 or not due to any reason, may be promoted to the next higher class and their verification of fee be done accordingly,” an official said.

Press Trust of India
Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country will promote all students of classes 1 to 8 irrespective of whether they appeared for exams or not, officials said on Tuesday.

Classes and exams are suspended in Kendriya Vidyalayas and all other schools till March 31 in view of Coronavirus.

