Coronavirus: Maharshi Dayanand University to remain closed till March 29

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:52 IST

In the wake of Covid-19 outbreak in the country, the Maharishi Dayanand university (MDU) will remain closed from March 21 to 29.

As per a notification released by varsity, the decision to shut down varsity from March 21 to 29 has been taken to combat the ongoing threat of spread of viral infection among varsity fraternity and to protect it from Covid-19 pandemic.

Gulshan Taneja, registrar of the varsity said that during this closure period all the employees will remain inside their homes but without prior permission no one is allowed to leave the headquarter i.e varsity campus.

“All the emergency services will remain functional. On resuming duty, the faculty members will compensate the loss through extra classes. While the non-teaching staff will compensate the loss through functioning on 4 Saturdays and six days of the summer vacation will be curtailed for faculty members”, he added.