Coronavirus: MHRD promotes digital platforms for students and teachers

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 16:01 IST

In the time of lockdown and social distancing, when schools and colleges are switching to digital classrooms, the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) has released an official notice, asking students to utilize their time productively by engaging in the online learning.

In a notice addressed to all students and teachers on Wednesday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) secretary Prof Rajnish Jain said that students and teachers could opt for online courses on the digital platforms during the Covid-19 lockdown.

MHRD has provided a list of ICT initiatives in the digital platforms which can be accessed by the teachers, students, and researchers in universities and colleges for broadening their horizon for learning.

Following is the list of ICT initiatives:

SWAYAM online courses: It has teaching/ learning resources that any student/learner can use free of cost without registration. This was earlier delivered on the SWAYAM platform.

UG/PG MOOCs: It provides access to the learning material of the SWAYAM UG and PG (Non-Technology) archived courses.

e-PG Pathshala: This provides access to e-content in 87 Undergraduate courses with about 24,110 e-content modules.

SWAYAMPRABHA: This is a 32 DTH channel providing high quality educational curriculum-based course content.

CEC-UGC YouTube channel: This platform provides access to the unlimited educational curriculum at free of cost.

National Digital Library: This platform is a digital repository of academic content in different formats in all disciplines. It also provides interface support so that it can be easily accessed on all popular forms of access devices.

Shodhganga: This is a digital repository platform that provides access to current as well as archives of more than 15,000 core and peer-reviewed journals.

Vidwan: It is a database of experts and it provides information about experts to peers, prospective collaborators, funding agencies, policymakers and research scholars in the country.

e-Shodh Sindhu: This platform provides current, as well as archival access to more than 15,000 crores, peer-reviewed journals and more.