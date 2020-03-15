e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: Panjab University suspends classes till March 31

It has been decided that till March 31 the teaching, including personal contact programmes in the teaching departments, regional centres, institutes, constituent colleges, affiliated colleges in Punjab as well as Chandigarh shall remain suspended.

Mar 15, 2020
Asian News International
Asian News International
Chandigarh
So far, 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported across India.
So far, 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported across India. (HT file)
         

The Panjab University here on Saturday decided to suspend classes till March 31 amid the coronavirus crisis.

“It has been decided that till March 31 the teaching, including personal contact programmes in the teaching departments, regional centres, institutes, constituent colleges, affiliated colleges in Punjab as well as Chandigarh shall remain suspended,” the university said.

Meanwhile, a patient from Abohar with travel history to Germany was admitted in Communicable Disease (CD) ward, according to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.

The patient came back to India on February 29. He had cough from last two days. Sampling was done and has been reported negative.

As part of precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla announced that all government and private schools of the state will remain closed till March 31.

So far, 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported across India.

