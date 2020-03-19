e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Coronavirus: UGC asks varsities to postpone exams till March 31

Coronavirus: UGC asks varsities to postpone exams till March 31

All ongoing University examinations may be rescheduled after March 31, 2020. Second, all evaluation work may be rescheduled after March 31, 2020.

education Updated: Mar 19, 2020 12:17 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
UGC building. (HT file)
UGC building. (HT file)
         

As a measure to counter the coronavirus outbreak, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a circular asking all higher education institutions to reschedule their examination after March 31, 2020.

In the press note, the organisation stated, “All ongoing University examinations may be rescheduled after March 31, 2020. Second, all evaluation work may be rescheduled after March 31, 2020.”

UGC has also asked all educational institutions to “maintain regular communication with students and teachers through electronic means and keep them fully informed so that there is no anxiety amongst students, teachers and parents.”

The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 169 in India.

So far, three persons have died due to the infection in the country.

top news
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
Coronavirus Live: People shouldn’t step out of homes, says Maharashtra CM
Coronavirus Live: People shouldn’t step out of homes, says Maharashtra CM
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP; Opposition stages walkout
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP; Opposition stages walkout
Japan’s anti-flu agent Favipiravir effective on Covid-19 patients: China
Japan’s anti-flu agent Favipiravir effective on Covid-19 patients: China
Dating in the time of coronavirus: Chat online, meet much later
Dating in the time of coronavirus: Chat online, meet much later
World’s ‘first tattooed car’ revealed
World’s ‘first tattooed car’ revealed
Popcorn Time, ‘Netflix of piracy streaming’ returns as users stay at home
Popcorn Time, ‘Netflix of piracy streaming’ returns as users stay at home
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News