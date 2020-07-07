e-paper
CBSE Revised Curriculum 2020-21: Central Board decides to reduce syllabus for Classes 9-12

CBSE Revised Curriculum 2020-21: Central Board decides to reduce syllabus for Classes 9-12

CBSE has decided to reduce the syllabus for classes 9, 10, 11, and 12. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the board’s official website.

education Updated: Jul 07, 2020 18:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE has said that the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for internal assessment and board examination. (HT file )
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to reduce (revise) curriculum for classes 9-12 for the academic session 2020-21, in a bid to reduce the course burden of the students, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in the country. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the board’s official website.

“The revision of syllabi is a measure taken due to the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and at different parts of the world. Considering the importance of achieving the level of learning, the syllabus has been rationalized to the extent possible by retaining the core concepts,” reads the CBSE notice.

CBSE has said that the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for internal assessment and board examination.

“The Heads of Schools and Teachers may ensure that the topics that have been reduced are also explained to the students to the extent required to connect different topics,” CBSE added.

Earlier in the day, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has also advised the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to revise the curriculum for Class 9 and Class 12 students to reduce their burden in the light of the outbreak of coronavirus disease in the country.

Here’s the direct link to the CBSE Revised curriculum.

