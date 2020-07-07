HRD Minister asks CBSE to revise Class 9th and 12th curriculum for 2020-21 to reduce load on students

education

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 17:22 IST

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokriyal on Tuesday advised the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to revise the curriculum for Class 9 and Class 12 students to reduce their burden in the light of the outbreak of coronavirus disease in the country.

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted, “Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th.”

Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @cbseindia29 @mygovindia — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 7, 2020

“Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize the syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts,” he added.

Earlier this month the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to reduce the syllabi for all major subject of the ICSE and ISC.

“Syllabus reduction has been done keeping in mind the linear progression across classes while ensuring that the core concepts related to the subject are retained, “ said Gerry Arathoon Chief Executive and Secretary of the Council in the circular dated July 3.