e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Covid- 19: Himachal Pradesh University to remain closed till April 14

Covid- 19: Himachal Pradesh University to remain closed till April 14

“Himachal Pradesh University will remain closed till April 14. All the academic and administrative work shall remain shut in the university till April 14,” Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, Professor Sikander Kumar said on Tuesday.

education Updated: Apr 01, 2020 09:03 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Shimla
(HT File)
         

In view of the countrywide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Himachal Pradesh University will remain closed till April 14.

“Himachal Pradesh University will remain closed till April 14. All the academic and administrative work shall remain shut in the university till April 14,” Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, Professor Sikander Kumar said on Tuesday.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that “social distancing” is the only option to deal with the disease.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,397 after 146 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

top news
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
Screen Jamaat foreigners, deport those found free of Covid-19: Govt to states
Screen Jamaat foreigners, deport those found free of Covid-19: Govt to states
Tax regime and other changes which will come into effect from April 1
Tax regime and other changes which will come into effect from April 1
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Covid-19 pandemic most challenging crisis since WWII: UN chief
Covid-19 pandemic most challenging crisis since WWII: UN chief
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Best sedans in India under Rs 10 lakh: From 2020 Verna to Ciaz
Best sedans in India under Rs 10 lakh: From 2020 Verna to Ciaz
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News