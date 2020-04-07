Covid-19: ICAI allows Class 12 students appearing for board exams to provisionally register for Foundation course

education

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 12:47 IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that Class 12th students who have been allotted either admit card and/or appeared in one or more papers of Class 12 examinations will be able to provisionally register themselves for the CA foundation courses. This decision has been taken as a one time measure and a notice regarding this has been uploaded on the ICAI’s official website.

According to the notification, the decision has been taken in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, due to which CBSE, state board and ICSE have postponed the class 12th board examinations that were scheduled to be held from March 19, 2020, onwards.

“In view of above, such candidates who are not able to register themselves in the Foundation due to non-appearance in all papers of class 12th Examination, the Competent Authority has decided to relax the eligibility criteria for registering in Foundation Course, as a one-time measure,” reads the notice.

ICAI will be conducting the CA Foundation courses exam on June 27, 29 and July 1, 3, 2020, at various centres.

“Candidate may provisionally register in the Foundation Course on or before 30th June 2020 if he has been either allotted the admit card and/or appeared in one or more papers in the months of February/March 2020 in the Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination conducted by an examining body constituted by law in India or an examination recognized by the Central Government or the State Government as equivalent thereto for the purpose of admission to graduation course and; appear in November 2020 Foundation examination after passing the Senior Secondary (10+2) examination conducted by an examining body as mentioned above,” the Director of the institute has said in a notification.

Here’s the direct link to register for CA Foundation courses.