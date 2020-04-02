e-paper
Covid-19: UP govt school teachers took to street paintings to spread awareness

Covid-19: UP govt school teachers took to street paintings to spread awareness

Teachers of Uttar Pradesh Government Primary School on Thursday took to street paintings in Bulandshahr area to spread awareness for Covid-19 outbreak that claimed 50 lives in the country.

education Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:06 IST
Rajeev Mullick
Rajeev Mullick
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
(HT)
         

Teachers of Uttar Pradesh Government Primary School on Thursday took to street paintings in Bulandshahr area to spread awareness for Covid-19 outbreak that claimed 50 lives in the country.

“Through these paintings we are educating rural people the importance of staying at home,” said Firoz, a teacher of primary school. He said while the doctors and police administration are serving the society, teachers should also share certain responsibilities.

Teacher of Primary School Chidawak in district Bulandshahr, Firoz Khan along with Mohmmad Arif Usman, private school teacher are paintings on the streets in Bulandshahr district’s main square “Kala Aam Choraha” to make people aware of the Coronavirus disease due to which nearly 2000 people have been tested positive.

Firoz said Mohammed Arif Usman, a teacher of multimedia and creative activities at St George’s College, a well-known board school in Mussoorie at Uttarakhand had come to his ancestral home in Bulandshahr days before the lockdown, and he with support of government teachers decided to carry out this creative exercise..

