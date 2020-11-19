CPCB Recruitment 2020: Application begins for consultant posts, check details here

education

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 10:40 IST

CPCB Recruitment 2020: Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has invited online applications for recruitment against 15 vacancies for the post of Consultant A, B and Consultant A/B in various states of the country under the advertisement number 03/NCAP/2020. Interested candidates can apply online between November 19 and December 18. Candidates can apply online at cpcb.nic.in. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

Details of vacancy:

Consultant A - 3 Posts

Consultant B - 4 Posts

Consultant A/B- 8 Posts

CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2020: Educational Qualification

Candidates having a master’s degree in Environmental Science/Engineering/Management or Bachelors Degree in Environmental/Civil Engineering from a recognized University are eligible to apply

CPCB Consultant Recruitment --Salary

Consultant A - Rs. 60,000/-

Consultant B - Rs. 80,000/-