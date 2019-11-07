Creating an entrepreneurial mindset in students

education

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:29 IST

The significance of entrepreneurship education in K-12 Schools have become widely recognised in recent times. It is now emerging as one of the fastest growing fields across the globe, for bringing in a positive impact on economic growth and employment opportunities. Entrepreneurship education should start from an early age, advancing gradually through all levels of education, to inculcate a process of lifelong learning in students. Realising the need, the draft National Education Policy 2019 (NEP) of India has outlined some special steps that needs to be taken to incorporate it in the School curriculum.

Developing knowledge on entrepreneurship need not make a person an entrepreneur, but it will definitely nurture an enterprising mindset which leads one towards excellence in school and beyond the school years. Similarly, entrepreneurship is not confined to economic activities and creation of start-ups, it embraces other areas of life, like stimulating students to think creatively and aspiringly.

Customised Teaching

As entrepreneurship refers to a person’s ability to turn ideas into action, students need to be introduced to this arena through creative teaching approaches. Teachers should aid them with a pleasant environment and high-quality teaching to develop a proper entrepreneurial mindset, that will lead them towards success. Teaching such skills through school requires in-depth planning, balancing theory with real-life experiences. As these active and young minds are still dependent on teachers for edifying them, it is the responsibility of the educators to help these children open for them the world of possibilities in a creative way.

Inspires young minds

Entrepreneurship education fosters advanced skills of creativity and innovative thinking which empowers and inspires students to take initiatives, risk decisions and accept responsibility to thrive in the challenging world. Such students develop the ability to recognize opportunities, thinks critically, solve problem creatively and above all learn to push boundaries. The skills of critical-thinking, communication and collaboration not only help in making them forward thinking individuals or develop in them a nimbleness to adapt to rapid change but also in shaping their own careers.

Nurtures unconventional talents and skills

Integrating entrepreneurship into the curriculum develops knowledge, skills and attitudes in students that impact academic performance and develop entrepreneurial competency. It helps them to identify and hone their latent talents as well as act in a socially responsible way. Students develop the skill to deliberate, identify potential audience, seek approval from people, understand their need and learn how to sell their ideas. They also learn the importance of research and understand the importance of learning from one’s mistakes.

Promotes economic growth

Education plays a significant role in the growth and development of a nation and the economic growth of a nation is supported by the entrepreneurial thinking skills and activities of its people. They are the driving force which fuel economic growth. Entrepreneurial innovations with technological advancements and global competitiveness are essential for a state or a country to create new jobs and aid in economy growth.

Creates large cohorts of entrepreneurs

Various studies and research indicate that students who have received entrepreneurial education are 3 to 6 times likely to start business. It equips young learners with talents and abilities by skilling up their knowledge in areas like sales, finance, management, accountancy and marketing to come up with business ideas and work on their own ventures. Successful entrepreneurs are those people that make a positive difference to the society or world, by identifying the real needs of the people and trying to solve them innovatively and fruitfully.

Way forward

The fast-rising technology is gradually reshaping our workspace, alerting the educationist on reformulating and reinventing our system of schooling so as to align with the ever-changing career scenario. Entrepreneurial education though is a fast-rising trend, is still at its nascent stage. It needs much effort to streamline and amalgamate into the pedagogy in an effective manner. Time has now come to devise and implement innovative learning systems to help build a strong entrepreneurial culture across all the K-12 schools and equip the future generation with skills and mindsets that will empower them to navigate the newer world with confidence.

(Author Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo is the Founder and Chief Mentor of SAI International Education Group. Views expressed here are personal.)