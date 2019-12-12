e-paper
CSBC Bihar Home Guard constable admit card 2019 to be released on December 15

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release the admit card for Bihar Home Guard constable recruitment 2019 on December 15, 2019.

Dec 12, 2019 15:58 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Home Guard constable admit card date
Bihar Home Guard constable admit card date(CSBC)
         

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release the admit card for Bihar Home Guards recruitment 2019 on December 15, 2019.

The exam to recruit 98 constables will be conducted on December 29, 2019 from 10 am to 12 noon. Candidates have to report at the centre latest by 9 am.

Candidates will be able to download their admit card online at csbc.bih.nic.in. The admit card has to be brought at the exam centre along with a photo ID proof.

Those who find difficulty in downloading their admit card can visit the BIhar CSBC office in Harding Road Patna on December 26 and 27 from 10 am to 5 pm. A duplicate admit card will be provided to such candidates.

Check official notice here

