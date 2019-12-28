e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Education / CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card to release on Dec 30

CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card to release on Dec 30

Candidates can download their admit card online at csbc.bih.nic.in. The exam will be held on January 12 and 20 in two shifts. The morning shift will start at 10 am and afternoon shift will start at 2 pm.

education Updated: Dec 28, 2019 14:56 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSBC Bihar police constable admit card notice
CSBC Bihar police constable admit card notice(CSBC)
         

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar will release the admit card for the constable recruitment exam on December 30. The recruitment exam will be conducted to recruit 11,880 constables.

Candidates can download their admit card online at csbc.bih.nic.in. The exam will be held on January 12 and 20 in two shifts. The morning shift will start at 10 am and afternoon shift will start at 2 pm.

The CSBC had on October 4 issued notification to fill 11,880 vacancies of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).

Selection process: Candidates will have to appear in a written test that will comprise of 100 questions and candidates will get 2 hours to solve them . The standard of the question paper will be of 10+2 level. The written test will be qualifying in nature and candidates who clear the exam will have to take physical efficiency test.

Check official notification here

tags
top news
‘Fear Assam returning to path of violence because of BJP’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Fear Assam returning to path of violence because of BJP’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Mind your business’: Chidambaram tells Army chief on CAA protests comments
‘Mind your business’: Chidambaram tells Army chief on CAA protests comments
‘Situation wasn’t normal’: UP cop after officer’s communal rant at CAA protest
‘Situation wasn’t normal’: UP cop after officer’s communal rant at CAA protest
BJP minister asks ‘Who is Prashant Kishor?’. The poll strategist responds
BJP minister asks ‘Who is Prashant Kishor?’. The poll strategist responds
EXCLUSIVE:Ganguly names 3 possible Indian venues for future Day/Night Tests
EXCLUSIVE:Ganguly names 3 possible Indian venues for future Day/Night Tests
‘Rioters have been silenced’: Yogi Adityanath on police crackdown, property seizure
‘Rioters have been silenced’: Yogi Adityanath on police crackdown, property seizure
‘Think Pakistanis have big hearts’: Inzamam on Kaneria revelations
‘Think Pakistanis have big hearts’: Inzamam on Kaneria revelations
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News