CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card to release on Dec 30

education

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 14:56 IST

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar will release the admit card for the constable recruitment exam on December 30. The recruitment exam will be conducted to recruit 11,880 constables.

Candidates can download their admit card online at csbc.bih.nic.in. The exam will be held on January 12 and 20 in two shifts. The morning shift will start at 10 am and afternoon shift will start at 2 pm.



The CSBC had on October 4 issued notification to fill 11,880 vacancies of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).

Selection process: Candidates will have to appear in a written test that will comprise of 100 questions and candidates will get 2 hours to solve them . The standard of the question paper will be of 10+2 level. The written test will be qualifying in nature and candidates who clear the exam will have to take physical efficiency test.

Check official notification here