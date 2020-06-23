e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: 454 vacancies notified, registration begins tomorrow

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: 454 vacancies notified, registration begins tomorrow

After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at csbc.bih.nic.in on or before July 24, 2020.

education Updated: Jun 23, 2020 19:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020.
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020. (HT file)
         

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, on Tuesday, released an official notification for the recruitment of lady constables for Bihar police Swabhiman Battalion on its official website. The online registration process will begin on June 24, 2020.

After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at csbc.bih.nic.in on or before July 24, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 454 vacancies of lady constables for Bihar police Swabhiman Battalion. The vacancies are reserved for women from the scheduled tribe.

A candidate should have passed class 12 examination from a recognized board and should be between 18 and 30 years old in order to apply for the posts.

Required height of Candidates- minimum 155 cm.

Selection process:

Candidates will have to clear a written exam consisting of multiple-choice questions. The syllabus can be found on the official website of CSBC.

Those who score 30% or above will have to appear for a physical efficiency test.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags
top news
Reduce high mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce high mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
‘Properly handle sensitive factors’: China tells India, Russia on bilateral ties
‘Properly handle sensitive factors’: China tells India, Russia on bilateral ties
LIVE: Amit Shah counters Arvind Kejriwal’s claim on Delhi’s Covid facilities
LIVE: Amit Shah counters Arvind Kejriwal’s claim on Delhi’s Covid facilities
Rahul Gandhi has another question on PM Modi’s statement on China
Rahul Gandhi has another question on PM Modi’s statement on China
‘For sure it’s fake news’: China official on losing 40 soldiers in Ladakh
‘For sure it’s fake news’: China official on losing 40 soldiers in Ladakh
Congress denies Rahul Gandhi’s return as president taken up at top body meet
Congress denies Rahul Gandhi’s return as president taken up at top body meet
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In