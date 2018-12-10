Today in New Delhi, India
CSBC releases admit card for Bihar constable recruitment- driving test

The DET will be conducted on January 5, 2019. CSBC will recruit 1669 drivers through this test which is the last level of selection process.

education Updated: Dec 10, 2018 14:45 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSBC Bihar Police recruitment 2018: Candidates can download their admit card(File Photo)

Admit cards for driving efficiency test (DET) for recruitment of driver constable in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services has been released by Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, today. Candidates can download the admit card from its official website.

The DET will be conducted on January 5, 2019. CSBC will recruit 1669 drivers through this test which is the last level of selection process.

How to download

Visit the official website of CSBC www.csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter your registration details to login

Your admit card will be displayed

Download and take a print out.

Candidates facing any difficulty in downloading their admit cards can obtain a duplicate admit card from the CSBC office located at Hardinge Road, Patna on January 3 and 4 between 10 am and 5 pm

Click here to read full instruction for the test

On the day of the Driving Efficiency Test, candidate must bring the original copy of a valid photo identity proof and driving license. The driving license must have been issued for Light Motor Vehicle (LMV)/ Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) at least one year prior to the recruitment advertisement date.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 14:45 IST

