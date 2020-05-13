CSC, IMS Ghaziabad partner for distance learning computer education

education

Government e-services arm CSC e-Governance Services Ltd and IMS Ghaziabad on Wednesday announced partnership to offer computer education through video conferencing to students in rural areas and small towns.

The courses will include certificate in computer application programme, diploma and PG in computer applications. “The courses will be offered through video conferences at CSC centres. If students have their own laptop or device to access classes offered by IMS Ghaziabad then they can study from home as per their convenience,” CSC SPV CEO Dinesh Tyagi told PTI.

The courses will be available through CSC educational platform CSC Academy. Students will have to pay in the range of Rs 1,150 to Rs 1,500 depending on the course they opt for.

