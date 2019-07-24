CTET Answer key 2019 released by CBSE, here’s how to check at ctet.nic.in

education

The answer key of CTET July 2019 examination along with scanned images of OMR answer sheets of the candidates has been released by CBSE on the official website of Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET). The link to the login page for submission of challenge to the answer key has also been activated.

Candidates can challenge the answer keys till 11:59pm on July 26 by paying a fee of Rs 1000/- per question through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable.

If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded.

The Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 was held in 104 cities across the country on July 7. Approximately 14 lakh appeared in the CTET 2019. For paper 1, which is held to determine eligibility to become teachers for class 1 to Class 5, 5,40,649 out of the 817892 registered candidates appeared in CTET. For paper 2, which is held to determine eligibility to become teachers for for class 6 to Class 8, 2,74,438 out of the 4,27,897 registered candidates appeared in CTET. A total of 8,38,381 candidates had registered for both paper 1 and paper 2, out of which 5,84,927 appeared for both the papers of CTET 2019.

