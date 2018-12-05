CTET Exam 2018: All you need to know about the CTET December 2018 exam

CBSE is going to conduct the Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 exam on December 9 and the admit cards are uploaded on the official website.

Candidates who had applied for the CTET can still download the admit card for the examination at ctet.nic.in. The examination will be conducted at 2296 across the country in 92 cities.

If you have still not downloaded the admit card, here’s the direct link.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 for those who have applied for teacher of Class 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for Class 2 to 6.

The paper 1 exam will commence at 9:30 am and conclude at 12 noon while the paper 2 exam will commence at 2 pm and conclude at 4:30 pm.

Exam pattern

The questions will be objective type. There will be 150 questions in both the papers.

Question paper will be available in 20 different languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malyalam, Sanskrit, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi etc.

Cut-off

Candidates must score at least 60 marks to qualify the examination. However, the reserved category candidates have a relaxation of 5 marks.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 09:14 IST