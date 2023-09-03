Central Warehousing Corporation has invited applications for Assistant Engineer, Accountant, Superintendent (General) and Junior Technical Assistant posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 24. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at cwceportal.com. CWC recruitment 2023: Apply for AE, Accountant and other posts at cwceportal.com

CWC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 139 posts of which 18 vacancies are for Assistant Engineer (Civil), 5 vacancies are for Assistant Engineer (Electrical), 24 vacancies are for Accountant, 11 vacancies are for Superintendent (General) and 81 vacancies are for Junior Technical Assistant.

CWC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is Rs. 1,250 for Male candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR)/ EWS and OBC categories. For SC, ST, PWD, Ex-Serviceman and Women candidates the application fee is ₹400.

CWC recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years.

CWC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at cwceportal.com

On the homepage, click on the "newsCareer @CWC (Direct Recruitment)-2023

Next, click on the Apply Online link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

